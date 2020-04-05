LOWVILLE — A bipartisan group of senators, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is seeking the urgent release of millions of dollars in heating assistance for low-income households provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The CARES Act passed by Congress last week included $900 million for the Home Energy Assistance Program to be divided across the country.
Earlier this year, $37 million in HEAP funding was transferred by the White House to help offset costs surrounding the novel coronavirus. The group of senators is also asking for that money to be returned to the HEAP program, according to the letter making the request.
The senatorial group led by Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, sent the letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II earlier this week.
According to that letter, the combination of funds would help about three million low-income households with heat, many of whom are low wage earners out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis and senior citizens.
The group also said the federal HEAP money can help to support people in states that no longer have the funds needed to help the rising number of people applying for assistance.
“As claims for assistance increase, Health and Human Services must expedite these emergency funds and provide some stability to low-income households and seniors in this time of great need,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a news release.
New York state will receive about $7.5 billion through the CARES Act, including more than $2 billion for counties with more than 500,000 people. Part of that money will help support the HEAP program in the state.
