WATERTOWN — U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand called Monday for an overhaul study of the regulation plan for Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, announcing that $1.5 million in funding has been made available for a review of the International Joint Commission’s controversial Plan 2014.
Plan 2014, which as adopted in December 2016, has come under intensive criticism after the lake and river experienced widespread flooding in two of the past three years, including this year. With lake levels still nearly a foot and a half above their long-term average levels, concerns are mounting that 2020 will be another year of flooding.
The IJC, which through its International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board regulates lake and river levels through releases of water at the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario, has maintained that historic amounts of water entering the lake and river system from the upper Great Lakes and other tributaries has caused the flooding, not Plan 2014.
The two Democratic senators from New York, however, remain unconvinced.
“After experiencing record flooding in 2017 and again in 2019 with the risk of a repeat next year, it’s clear that Plan 2014 is in need of a major overhaul,” Sen. Schumer said in a statement.
In the statement, the senators argue that the record-setting water levels demand that an analysis of Plan 2014 be conducted to make changes and address the factors that contribute to high water levels, which they contend includes navigation limits and trigger levels.
They cite as an example the normal safe navigation flow limit, referred to in Plan 2014 as the “L” limit, as something that should be considered in the analysis and possibly changed. Sen. Schumer has pointed to the fact that shippers have presently stopped using some of the additional safety precaution measures they employed this summer as an indication that there is room to further increase outflows above the current “L” limit.
Also, Plan 2014 includes certain “trigger levels” which allows the IJC to deviate from Plan 2014 and increase outflows when Lake Ontario levels reach these trigger levels. The senators said that the fact that the lake has exceeded the trigger levels so often necessitates a review to assess changing the trigger levels to better guard against flooding.
“Communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River now unfortunately know too well that Plan 2014 is in need of a complete review,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “While I’m pleased that the soon-to-pass spending bill includes $1.5 million for the IJC, it must use the funding to expeditiously complete a full review and come up with strategies that prevent major flooding along the Lake Ontario and Saint Lawrence River shorelines.”
The funding is in included in a bipartisan omnibus 2020 spending package that is expected to pass Congress this week. The senators said in their statement that the Canadian government will match the funding. Plan 2014 took 16 years and $20 million to develop. It replaced Plan 1958-D, which had been in use since 1963. Many shoreline property owners have called for a repeal of Plan 2014 and a return to Plan 1958-D, although the IJC maintains that flooding conditions in 2017 and 2019 would have been similar under either plan.
