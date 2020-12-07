CANTON — More and more senior citizens are opting in for the nutrition program for home-delivered meals, but the St. Lawrence County agency running the operation continues to be in desperate need of volunteers.
The Office for the Aging usually sees an uptick in new participants for the nutrition program during the winter and that’s held true this year. Director of the Office for the Aging Andrea Montgomery said there’s been about a 15% increase in seniors opting into the program.
“There’s definitely an uptick,” Ms. Montgomery said.
But as the number of participants in the program rises, the number of volunteers who actually distribute the warm meals has slumped.
“We definitely still have a huge need for volunteers. Anything, even a couple hours a week, makes a huge difference for use,” Ms. Montgomery said.
While Ms. Montgomery said the Office for the Aging staff makes arrangements to try and serve the seniors as best as possible, the lack of volunteers means they can’t regularly run routes to every part of the county.
“Right now we have 19 home-delivered meal routes, we have a wait list of 60-plus people that we’re trying to address and I can see that that’s going to grow over the winter. There’s still areas of the county that we can’t reach because we don’t have the volunteers to deliver,” Ms. Montgomery explained.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the program had included several options for congregate dining, where seniors could meet for meals at a few physical locations to share a meal with peers. That portion of the program has been shuttered since March, but any of those participants were then opted into the home-delivered meals program so they would be guaranteed some warm food each day.
Ms. Montgomery said while early on in the pandemic, many people were signing up to deliver meals while they were off work or were working remotely, those volunteer numbers fell back down over the summer months.
Anybody looking to volunteer is asked to contact the Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730.
