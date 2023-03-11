CANTON — March 19 is a big day for all the St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club skaters.
At 1 p.m. at St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena, months and months of practice will pay off with Kaleidoscope, the club’s annual show.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
CANTON — March 19 is a big day for all the St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club skaters.
At 1 p.m. at St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena, months and months of practice will pay off with Kaleidoscope, the club’s annual show.
For two skaters, it is extra special. Gabriella R. Taylor and Megan M. Martin are seniors skating as students for the last time with the club.
Ms. Taylor and Ms. Martin have been skating together since they were 6 years old and the two friends share an optimistic view of the sport.
“Always stick with it,” Ms. Martin said. “There are times when you don’t want to come here. Then you get here and it is so much fun.”
“I try not to get discouraged,” Ms. Taylor said. “If you fail to complete an element the first time, if you keep trying, you will get it.”
Ms. Martin and Ms. Taylor are seniors at Hugh C. Williams High School.
Ms. Martin will attend Nazareth College in the fall, where she will study psychology and play lacrosse.
Ms. Taylor is undecided about her college but is considering studying psychology wherever she ends up.
Ms. Martin and Ms. Taylor are two of five soloists who will perform in Kaleidoscope.
The others are Grace Brunet, Brianna Grant and Maya Thomas.
Cassie M. Kotz, co-chair of the show with Jen Thomas, said there are two production numbers in the show, which has yet to be done since the pandemic started.
There will also be four synchro groups than include skaters from other clubs.
Tickets will be available at the door: $7 for adults, $5 for students (3-18), and seniors (65+).
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.