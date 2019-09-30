CANTON — The criminally negligent homicide sentencing of the Potsdam woman who caused the death of her grandson in a house fire was adjourned Monday, due to a personal matter that prevented her attorney from making it to St. Lawrence County Court.
Shari L. Caza, 56, of 5779 Route 56, Apt. 1, was scheduled to be sentenced to six months in the St. Lawrence County jail and five years of probation for her July 24 guilty plea to felony criminally negligent homicide and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On Feb. 22, 2017, in the town of Massena, Ms. Caza, through criminal negligence, caused the death of her grandson 5-year-old Aiden M. Riley, when she put him to be in an upstairs bedroom at the Caza residence at 2224 Route 420 and locked the bedroom door from the outside; the door could not be opened from the inside.
At 9:56 p.m. that same day, first responders received a report of a structure fire with entrapment at the residence after a fire reportedly broke out in the upstairs hallway near the child’s bedroom shortly after he was put to bed.
Sheriff’s deputies reported that they, along with state police, were able to remove the downstairs occupants from the home.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire and entered the home with air packs, locating Aiden in the upstairs bedroom. He was taken by the Massena Rescue Squad to Massena Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:38 p.m.
Ms. Caza was released under continued probation supervision and sentencing was adjourned to Oct. 15.
