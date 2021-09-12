POTSDAM — Jihoon Seo has been appointed assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Clarkson University.
He received both his Ph.D. in energy engineering and his bachelor of engineering degree in materials science and engineering from Hanyang University, Korea.
Seo’s research interests are in the development of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries and post-CMP cleaning solutions through a fundamental understanding of colloid and surface chemistry, liquid-solid interface chemistry, and the electrochemistry of various metallic and dielectric thin films and heterogeneous structures containing them.
He previously served as a research assistant professor and adjunct assistant professor in Clarkson’s Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering; a post-doctoral researcher and visiting researcher in Clarkson’s Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP); and a post-doctoral researcher at Hanyang University.
Seo is the topic editor of Applied Sciences, has been chosen as a guest editor of a special issue titled “Recent Advances in CMP slurries and Post-CMP cleaning” in the journal Applied Sciences, and serves as a committee member of the CAMP CMP Symposium.
He has received research funding from Corning Inc., SK Hynix Inc., GlobalFoundries, Evonik, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., and KCTech Co. Ltd., and is the inventor or co-inventor on 23 patents.
Seo has written four invited book chapters, has published and co-published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, Journal of Materials Research, ECS Journal of Solid State Science and Technology, Ceramics International, and Materials & Design, among other publications, conference presentations and invited talks.
