September unemployment rates in three north country counties rose from the same time last year.
According to statistics released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor, the September jobless rate in Jefferson County increased from 4.1 percent last year to 4.7 percent this year. The September rate for Lewis County increased from 3.8 percent last year to 4.1 percent this year, and in St. Lawrence County, increased from 4.3 percent to 4.7 percent.
The September unemployment rates for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were down from their August rates, which were 5.0, 4.4 and 5.6 percent, respectively.
Statewide, the September jobless rate remained relatively flat, increasing slightly from 3.6 percent last year to 3.7 percent this year. The national rate decreased from 3.6 percent last year to 3.3 percent this year.
