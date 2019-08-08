POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriffs deputies are investigating what they are calling a serious person injury UTV accident Thursday evening.
Deputies said the crash happened at 379 Hatch Road in the town and involved the UTV and a motor vehicle. No additional information was immediately available late Thursday, but the investigation is said to be ongoing.
Deputies were assisted by Potsdam Police, state police, Potsdam Rescue Squad, Parishville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Potsdam and Stockholm volunteer rescue squads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.