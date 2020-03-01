Norwood Kiwanis honored Joe Swan for 55 exemplary years of service and commitment to the club. Mr. Swan is long time resident of Norwood. He has served in many capacities since joining Norwood Kiwanis, including numerous committee assignments, along with serving as club president and Lt. Governor for the Kiwanis St. Lawrence Division. Mr. Swan also has been honored with a Lifetime Membership in Kiwanis. Norwood Kiwanis congratulated Kiwanian Swan for his outstanding service. Featured are Mr. Swan and family, the Norwood Kiwanis Club, the Kiwanis Club of Manotick, Canada, the Kiwanis Club of Malone and the Norwood-Norfolk Key Club. Kiwanis photo
