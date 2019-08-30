CANTON — A Massena man facing life in prison for felony assault had his sentencing adjourned Friday after his attorney filed a motion to set aside a St. Lawrence County jury’s guilty verdict.
Ronald W. Dillon Jr., 40, of 132 Liberty Ave., was found guilty of second-degree assault on June 5 by a jury following a county court trial.
On Aug. 5, 2018 in the town of Waddington, he intentionally caused injury to Jonathan McDonald.
District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua previously told the Times that Mr. Dillon had broken the man’s jaw and that his criminal history is such that he is being considered by County Judge Jerome J. Richards as a persistent felony offender.
If ruled a persistent felony offender, Mr. Dillon faces a minimum of 15 years to life and a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. If determined not to be a persistent felony offender, he faces a minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of seven.
But that determination wasn’t made Friday and instead he had his sentencing adjourned to Sept. 27 after his attorney, Peter A. Dumas, filed a motion seeking to set aside the verdict.
While the motion and the response by the district attorney’s office was said not to be released to the public by decision of County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards, people familiar with the motion said that another jail inmate is now coming forward as claiming responsibility for the crime.
Mr. Dillon was returned to St. Lawrence County without bail.
