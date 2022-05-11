CANTON — Attorney William M. Buchan, of Buchan & Sutter, Constantia, and John Condino, senior project manager at Barton and Loguidice, updated the town board on the status of seven solar projects proposed in Canton.
There are seven projects proposed in the town.
- Grasse River Solar, which is owned by California firm Cypress Creek renewables, is proposing a 24-acre, 4.45-megawatt project at 6578 County Route 27.
- EDF Renewables has proposed a 1,500-acre, 240-megawatt project, dubbed the Rich Road Project. It is at several locations near Rich Road on both sides of Route 11.
- SalAmerica Energy is proposing a 42.9-acre, 4.5-megawatt project at 90 Judson St.
- TJA Clean Energy is working on a 23.8-acre, 5-megawatt project at 6046 Route 11.
- US Light Energy has proposed a 33.7-acre, 5-megawatt project at 161 Meade Road.
- Norbut Solar Farms has plans for a 92.5-acre, 5-megawatt project at 268 Route 310.
- BS Canton has a plan for a 4-megawatt project at 676 Old DeKalb Road.
The Rich Road project falls under a state regulation called 94-c, Mr. Buchan said.
“New York State in one of its budget cycles decided that in order to meet the renewable energy goals of the state, which are very aggressive, they would allow a sort of fast-track process, where a state siting board would be responsible for the permitting and the regulatory actions associated with these large scale projects,” Mr. Buchan said. “The threshold is 25 megawatts, this one is 240 megawatts.”
Called 94-c based on its section of Executive Law, the siting process through the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting truncates the approval timeframe of the previous Article 10 process to one year or less once an application is complete. Though years of planning — from the first required document filing to construction — is still a standard expectation, the new pathway is designed to expedite the more lengthy Article 10 procedure.
The town’s participation in the Rich Road project has started, Mr. Buchan said.
“They have solicited comments from the town relative to traffic impacts, visual impacts, other things that we need to comment on and provide input on as a town,” he said.
The Rich Road project is a major project, Mr. Buchan said.
“Just to give you a sense of scale, the nuclear power plant in Oswego is 800 megawatts, this is 240 megawatts.”
There will be a series of opportunities for the public to examine the plans for the project.
“They want public participation in the project,” he said.
The first five projects on the list have filed applications and started escrow accounts with the town to fund the regulatory portion of the process. The escrow money, for instance, pays for the work that Mr. Buchan and Mr. Condino do.
All of the projects are at the very beginning of the process, Mr. Buchan said.
“Each one of them, according to our solar law, requires a site plan approval, which is a planning board process and those will be staggered over time,” he said. “That’s were the engineers come in, to look at those site plans and all of the permits that are associated with things like storm water protection, etc.”
Mr. Condino commended the board for its solar law.
“We’ve actually helped a number of communities, in the last few years, put together solar laws and Canton’s solar law has become a bit of an example,” he said.
The number of projects proposed in Canton probably ranks among the most in the state for any one area, Mr. Buchan said.
The lure here is the availability of land and, as pointed out by Town Councilor James T. Smith, the proximity of the New York Power Authority’s high capacity power lines.
The process can take a long time. The Rich Road project will likely take about five years to fully permit, Mr. Buchan said.
