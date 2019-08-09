POTSDAM — What was reported as a serious UTV crash on Hatch Road on Thursday night by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies is now being reported as a fatality.
Deputies are continuing their investigation into the death of a 7-year-old child after responding to the 379 Hatch Road report of the all-terrain vehicle crash involving a 2017 Honda UTV.
Deputies said the vehicle was being operated on private property by two 14-year-old boys who were towing two boys, ages 6 and 7, who were on a tube.
After making a left-hand turn, the tube drifted to the right, striking a wooden fence and a large tree, deputies said.
Both boys were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where the 6-year-old was admitted for observation and the 7-year-old was pronounced dead.
State police, Potsdam and Parishville rescue squads, and Potsdam and Stockholm fire departments assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.