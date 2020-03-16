CANTON — Several area drivers pleaded guilty to or were sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the past month.
Kara L. Koen, 32, of Massena, was sentenced Feb. 10, to five years of felony probation and three years of misdemeanor probation for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Ms. Koen’s license was suspended and was ordered to use an ignition interlock device for one year after relicensing. An ignition interlock requires a driver to blow into a car breathalyzer device before starting a vehicle. A $1,735 restitution was imposed, as well as $575 in court fines, fees and surcharges.
Robert M. Fowler, 40, of Potsdam, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to DWI, and as a predicate felon who has been convicted of a felony within the last 10 years, can earn five years of probation for the DWI if he complies with all conditions of his release under probation supervision. If Mr. Fowler does not comply, the Court may impose a prison sentence. He also faces a license suspension, will be ordered to use an ignition interlock device after relicensing, and must pay any fines, fees and surcharges discussed at sentencing.
Kevin Reddick, 40, of Clyde, pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to DWI, and as a predicate felon who has been convicted of a felony within the last 10 years, can earn five years of probation for the DWI if he complies with all conditions of his release under probation supervision. If Mr. Reddick does not comply, the Court may impose a prison sentence. He also faces a license suspension, will be ordered to use an ignition interlock device after relicensing, and must pay any fines, fees and surcharges discussed at sentencing.
Christopher L. Reynolds, 36, of Lisbon, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted possession of prison contraband and driving while ability impaired by drugs, and appeared in court Feb. 20, after successfully completing the Judicial Diversion Program. Due to his successful completion, Mr. Reynolds was sentenced to five years of felony probation, his license was suspended and he was assessed $1,645 in fines, fees and surcharges.
Chad F. Zeller, 47, of Potsdam, was sentenced Feb. 24, to five days in county jail and five years of probation for felony DWI. His license was revoked, an ignition interlock order was imposed, and he was ordered to pay a total of $1,570 in fines, fees and surcharges.
Myrinda L. Fishbeck, 29, of Ogdensburg, was given interim probation March 2, after pleading guilty to felony driving while ability impaired by drugs. If Ms. Fishbeck violates the terms of interim probation, she faces an indeterminate state prison sentence of 1 1/3 to four years and a $5,000 fine.
Aaron M. Clary, 40, of Chase Mills, was sentenced March 2, to five days in county jail and five years of probation for felony DWI. His license was revoked, an ignition interlock order was imposed, and he was ordered to pay a total of $1,570 in fines, fees and surcharges.
