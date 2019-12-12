Several area drivers facing DWI charges

State police charged the following people with driving while intoxicated last week.
State police on Dec. 8 charged Eric S. Dillabough, 50, of 451 Leslie Road, Massena, with driving while intoxicated.
Troopers said Dillabough was stopped on Highland Road in Massena, for having no license plate lamps. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.12 percent.
Mr. Dillabough was issued an appearance ticket for Massena Town Court.
State police on Dec. 6 charged Kaylee M. L’Orange, 22, of 824 Hasbrouck St., Ogdensburg, with driving while intoxicated.
Troopers said Ms. L’Orange was stopped on the shoulder of Route 812 in Oswegatchie, with hazard lights on. After troopers conducted a welfare check, Ms. L’Orange’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.16 percent.
Ms. L’Orange was issued appearance tickets for Oswegatchie Town Court.
State police on Dec. 7 charged Tanner B. Fayette, 20, of 9882 Route 12, Copenhagen, with driving while intoxicated.
Troopers said Mr. Fayette was found inside his vehicle which was located in a ditch on Route 812 in the town of Pitcairn.
Troopers determined Mr. Fayette was operating the vehicle and heading north when he lost control and slid off the roadway into the ditch.
A passenger, Dakota E. Snyder, 16, Carthage, was also in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Mr. Fayette’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.12 percent.
Mr. Fayette was issued an appearance ticket for Pitcairn Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.