NORFOLK — Several departments are on the scene of a fire at 61 Hough Road, where a neighbor said he heard several explosions after the fire began.
“It sounded like a dump truck dumping gravel,” said William Sochia, who made the 911 call to report the fire.
“I hated to make that 911 call,” he said.
The fire was initially too large for him to get near the property across the street.
“When it started flames were 50 feet high. I tried to go over, but there were too many flames,” Mr. Sochia said.
He said he was halfway across the street when an explosion knocked him back.
“I didn’t make it to the gravel (at the 41 Hough Road home). The whole area was in flames. There were a lot of explosions when it first started. It could have been spray cans,” he said.
Among the departments on the scene are Norfolk, Massena, Louisville and Brasher-Winthrop, with Norwood on standby. Massena and Norfolk rescue squads were also on the scene, along state police, the Massena Police Department and Liberty Utilities.
The cause of the fire had not been determined as 3:45 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
