NORFOLK — Several departments were on the scene of a fire at 62 Hough Road on Tuesday afternoon, where a neighbor said he heard several explosions after the fire began.
“It sounded like a dump truck dumping gravel,” said William Sochia, who made the 911 call to report the fire.
“I hated to make that 911 call,” he said.
The fire was initially too large for him to get near the property owned by Carolyn Pearce across the street.
“When it started, flames were 50 feet high. I tried to go over, but there were too many flames,” Mr. Sochia said.
He said he was halfway across the street when an explosion knocked him back.
“I didn’t make it to the gravel (at the 41 Hough Road home). The whole area was in flames. There were a lot of explosions when it first started. It could have been spray cans,” he said.
Greg Monroe from the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department said Massena fire was first on the scene of the 26-by-20-foot home and began fighting the fire, which engulfed the back corner of the house.
“It was in the back side of the wall, into the eaves. When we got there it was into the roof of the structure. They had a knockdown on it,” Mr. Monroe said.
He said the explosions happened before Norfolk fire arrived.
“That’s what alerted the neighbor to dial 911. There was a propane grill on the back deck and an extra tank beside the grill. That’s what the neighbor heard,” he said.
Mr. Monroe said they were called out at about 2:30 p.m. and were on the scene for a couple of hours. Among the other departments on the scene were Massena, Louisville and Brasher-Winthrop.
Massena and Norfolk rescue squads were also on the scene, along with state police, the Massena Police Department and Liberty Utilities.
He said investigators determined that the fire originated from a discarded cigarette on the back deck that was in a container with sand, but blew out.
“Most of the damage was to the back deck,” he said.
The occupants were not home at the time of the fire, Mr. Monroe said.
Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to two people after the fire.
The Red Cross provided a variety of health services and direct client assistance that can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to the two adults.
In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire.
