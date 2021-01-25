The following people were arrested in St. Lawrence County or just outside the county over the weekend on driving while intoxicated charges:
Daniel N. Demick, 31, of Hammond, was charged by state police Sunday with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated following a report of a suspicious person in Oswegatchie.
Michael J. Newvine, 31, of Russell, was charged by state police early Monday morning with misdemeanor DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% following a report of a domestic incident.
Douglas L. Corrow, 43, of Tupper Lake, was charged by state police Sunday with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law, false personation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
New York state Leandra’s Law designates an automatic felony on the first offense of driving drunk with a minor, 15 or younger, inside the vehicle. Mr. Corrow was reportedly driving with two passengers, ages 14 and 12.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Corrow’s Dodge Journey for allegedly traveling at 71 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 3 in Harrietstown, Franklin County. Police allege he initially gave false information and was found to be intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. He was reportedly found in possession of one buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film, an opioid withdrawal film that dissolves in the mouth,
Mr. Corrow’s BAC was determined to be 0.11%, according to police. He was released on appearance tickets.
Kristian L. Terrance, 34, of Akwesasne, was charged by state police Sunday with misdemeanor DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Potsdam.
Brandi L. LaMay, 39, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with misdemeanor DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Lisbon.
Quinn G. Patraw, 28, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Saturday with misdemeanor DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08% in Brasher.
