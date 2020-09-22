GOUVERNEUR — State police are investigating a weekend burglary at a local gun shop where several firearms are believed to have been stolen.
Police allege unknown suspects unlawfully entered Bowman’s Gun Shop, 337 Route 11, some time between Saturday night and Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Gouverneur at 518-873-2776.
