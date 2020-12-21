MASSENA — Several logos and websites have been developed as part of the rebranding effort for the town and village of Massena.
Councilor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. showed the logos to members of the Massena Town Council during their recent meeting. They’ve been designed by Jason Hendricks, founder, owner, head designer and developer for H3 Designs LLC in Massena.
“COVID has kind of slowed things down. We’ve been corresponding via email. Fortunately, the bulk of it was done before we were restricted on visiting with each other,” Mr. Carbone said.
He displayed six designs, with each representing a different facet of Massena. Among them are logos for the Massena International Airport, Fish Massena and tourism.
One of them shows the Massena lettering on a backdrop of highways leading into forests.
“This one here is more of an outside-of-the-area-type logo. We had a survey and some of the people outside the area, southern New York and other various areas like this logo. That’s been around more or less as the main logo for Massena,” Mr. Carbone said.
Another logo has a backdrop of a ship sailing on the St. Lawrence River as a fish jumps from the water and the sun begins to set. The logo reads “Always In Season!” It can be found at https://www.exploremassena.com/.
“This logo, always in season, came up because we had something for every season, whether it’s snow or ice-related, springtime events or our big summer events. This is more a tourism-type website,” he said.
The “Fish Massena” logo displays a large fish jumping out of the water to focus on the fishing opportunities in Massena. It’s displayed on the Fish Massena website at https://www.fishmassenany.com/, as well as the Fish Massena Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FishMassenaNY.
“Next year, we’re going to have the five fishing tournaments at a brand new facility at the Intake,” Mr. Carbone said.
The airport logo, which will be used on the Massena International Airport website, shows a plane against a backdrop of water and woods.
Mr. Hendricks is also designing a new website for the town and village, which he said would be informational in nature, with items such as meeting minutes and points of contact.
In addition, Mr. Hendricks came up with a logo for town vehicles.
“That’s something we can work on going forward,” Mr. Carbone said.
In addition to promoting five major fishing tournaments in 2021, he said they had other events to promote.
“Hopefully next year is a better year for us. We missed a lot of birthdays, a lot of celebrations over the last year, especially the 60th anniversary of the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit. We’re coming up on the 40th anniversary of Massena Electric actually being in business. It was actually voted on seven years prior. It took that long to go through the courts to get where we are today,” he said.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said the branding project was “really coming together.”
“I really want to thank the committee that worked on this branding. It was a joint effort between the village and town,” as well as Mr. Hendricks, he said.
