The National Weather Service warns of a severe winter storm moving into the area that could drop up to 10 inches of snow in Jefferson County and up to seven inches in the higher elevations in southern St. Lawrence County.
Jefferson County could see five to 10 inches of snow between 8 p.m. tonight and 2 p.m. Tuesday, NWS warns.
“Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities,” NWS said in its Jefferson County hazardous weather advisory. “Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.”
Temperatures are forecast at lows around 34 degrees Monday night, going up to 41 degrees Tuesday and dropping back to lows around 34 on Tuesday night.
Southern St. Lawrence County, including South Colton and Star Lake, is expected to see three to seven inches of snow from 11 p.m. this evening until 8 p.m. Tuesday, meteorologists said.
NWS warns “travel could be very difficult” during the storm.
Temperatures are predicted to hit Monday night lows around 32 degrees, rising to around 35 degrees Tuesday and back down to around 29 degrees Tuesday night.
Elsewhere in St. Lawrence County, NWs predicts one to two inches of snow with mixtures of rain and snow.
“Rain is expected to mix with and change to heavy wet snow late
tonight into early Tuesday morning,” NWS said in an advisory for northern St. Lawrence County.
Temperatures are predicted to hit lows of 33 degrees on Monday night and highs around 38 on Tuesday, going back to around 32 degrees Tuesday night.
