OGDENSBURG — Only three Contour Airlines flights have been able to land at Ogdensburg International Airport over the last couple of weeks. The airline’s CEO and the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority executive director say it’s because of unusual severe weather patterns, and they’re doing what they can to prevent more cancellations.
In the last 18 or so days, only eight planes have been able to land in Ogdensburg. Three of them were Contour’s Embraer jets. The other five were not Contour planes, all single-engine propeller aircraft.
“Ice is always an issue when it comes to keeping the airport open,” said OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence.
Contour CEO Matthew R. Chaifetz said the recent freezing rain and severe snowstorms were a level of severity they’ve never encountered before.
“There has never been a stretch of winter weather in the Contour system like we experienced in Ogdensburg the last couple of weeks,” he said.
That led to passengers being stranded in Philadelphia, Contour’s destination from Ogdensburg. Other air travelers found their flights out of Ogdensburg were canceled.
“We got plenty of complaints. We’re trying to work together to work forward,” Mr. Lawrence said.
“The goal is not to leave anyone stranded, but I understand the frustration,” Mr. Chaefitz said. “It’s also our frustration. Repeated days of cancellation is not good. We share that same frustration. We don’t like it any more than the passengers.”
He said stranded Contour travelers are refunded for their ticket and have an option to travel to another nearby Contour destination, like Plattsburgh or Burlington.
“Plattsburgh has a hangar available. Burlington’s runway is significantly longer,” he said.
They also have the option to travel to a new destination via their interline partner, American Airlines.
In response to the Ogdensburg cancellations, Contour is now moving a second de-icing machine there. However, sometimes the weather is too severe for the machine to mitigate the dangers.
Mr. Chaifetz said there are several reasons for their cancellations. They don’t have a hangar in Ogdensburg, so their jets are exposed to all weather. Sometimes the weather forecast is so severe that the OBPA closes the airport for safety reasons. Also, airports put out an advance weather forecast called a breaking action report, which can impact flights for different types and sizes of airplanes.
“A breaking action report that’s okay for (a single-engine propeller airplane) may not be sufficient for an Embraer regional jet,” he said. “We’re flying jets, large regional jets.”
“(A) weather phenomenon that has actually occurred a number of times in the past few weeks that’s a no-go … freezing rain. It’s a weather condition that prohibits us from operating. The ice can accumulate so quickly on the plane it can affect the wings,” he said. “This is not a Contour-specific issue.”
Ice forming on an airplane is a danger because it impacts its ability to maintain and keep liftoff. Airplane wings are shaped so that the air pressure beneath the aircraft is higher than the air pressure above it. That balance keeps it in the sky. Ice can also stop the ailerons and rudders, known generically as flight control surfaces, from properly working.
“We have to be anticipatory of the conditions for the following day on the overnight. Because there is no hanger in Ogdensburg, we need to look at the amount of snow and ice forecast for overnight,” Mr. Chaifetz said.
Even though Contour will have two de-ice machines in Ogdensburg, ice can accumulate faster than the machine can get rid of it. That can mean running out of de-ice fluid and potentially canceling days of flights while more is shipped in.
“We’ll be fine, as long as we don’t get any real severe weather events,” Mr. Lawrence said. Some things, neither Contour or the bridge and port authority have control over, for as far as weather goes.”
In other news, Mr. Lawrence said the OBPA is interviewing candidates for a new airport manager. Whoever they hire will replace Stephanie L. Saracco, the former OBPA airport manager who retired last year.
