CANTON — A Massena sex offender has denied new allegations of sex abuse and failing to register with the sex offender registry.
Richard Kerr, 67, previously misreported as 27, of 67 County Route 40, Apt. 4, pleaded not guilty in St. Lawrence County Court to felony first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and a separate indictment charging him with sex offender registration violation.
The indictment charges on Sept. 25 in the town of Norfolk, Kerr, a Level 2 sex offender, allegedly sexually abused another person and also applied pressure on the throat or neck of that person.
Kerr was previously convicted of felony first-degree sexual abuse on March 3, 21997 for having sexual contact with a nine-year-old girl and was sentenced to a year in jail, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.
Under the registration violation, the indictment charges on Oct. 24 in St. Lawrence County, he failed to register an address change under the legal 10-day time period given.
He was released under probation supervision.
Another Massena resident, Sara A. Barney, 38, of 21 Grinnell Ave, also pleaded not guilty July 30 to two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on Feb. 17 in the town of Potsdam, Ms. Barney possessed a half-ounce or more of cocaine with the intent to sell it.
In other court action July 29:
Michael J. Cook, 35, and inmate in the St. Lawrence County jail, pleaded not guilty to the indictment charging him with third-degree burglary.
The indictment charges on Jan. 15 in the town of Clifton, Mr. Cook entered and remained in a building at 857 County Route 60, with the intent to commit a crime or crimes.
He was returned to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
Toby J. Yaddow, 44, no address provided on the grand jury report, pleaded not guilty to the indictment charging him with first-degree criminal contempt.
The indictment charges on Feb. 8 in the village of Massena, Mr. Yaddow violated a Feb. 5 no-harass order of protection issued by St. Lawrence County Family Court Judge Cecily L. Morris when he struck, shoved or otherwise subjected the person protected under the order.
Mr. Yaddow had his $500 cash bail exonerated and he was released under probation supervision.
Megan K. Dunning, 42, Potsdam, was placed on one year of interim probation for her May 24 guilty plea to aggravated driving while intoxicated in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At 9:53 p.m. On March 2 on Perrin Road in the town of Potsdam, Ms. Dunning operated a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.2 percent and while she had two children, ages 4 and 3, in the vehicle with her.
As part of her plea deal, if Ms. Dunning abides by the terms and conditions of her interim probation, she will be allowed to vacate her felony plea at final sentencing on July 12 and plead to a misdemeanor and be placed on two years of probation.
Terry J. Gordon, 38, of 16 Court St., Edwards, was sentenced to five years of probation for his May 21 guilty plea to attempted third-degree burglary.
He was also ordered to pay $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.