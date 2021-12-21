OGDENSBURG — A complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against a city councilor for allegations of sexual harassment has been dismissed.
On Monday, the city of Ogdensburg received notification that an allegation made by Ogdensburg Public Library Executive Director Penny J. Kerfien against City Councilor Steven M. Fisher was dismissed by the EEOC after an investigation by the New York State Division of Human Rights had already dismissed the complaint filed by Ms. Kerfien. The city received that dismissal on Dec. 6.
“The EEOC adopted the findings of the state or local fair employment practices agency that investigated the matter,” stated a letter sent to the city.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said the city “respects and appreciates the timely and definitive response in this matter” from the EEOC.
“With affirmative dismissals from both the State and Federal agencies, the City now considers this matter fully closed,” Mr. Jellie said in a statement.
The complaint stems from a Feb. 26 Facebook comment on the Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library page made by Mr. Fisher in reference to Ms. Kerfien. The post, in which Mr. Fisher described Ms. Kerfien as “bitchy,” was made in response to an update about the library funding referendum set to appear before city school district voters in May.
