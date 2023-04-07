Earth Day event to feature discussion of local renewable energy initiatives

Canton Municipal Building

 Tom Graser

CANTON — This year’s North Country Earth Day events will include a Community Conversation on April 13 at 5 p.m. for the Village of Canton and the Town of Potsdam about proposed local renewable energy initiatives. The event will feature a presentation in Potsdam Town Hall at 18 Elm St., Potsdam, and community discussion with some Canton Village Trustees, Potsdam Town Councilmembers and with a representative from Joule Assets, who is serving as the administrator for both and Village of

Canton and Town of Potsdam Community Power programs.

