CANTON — This year’s North Country Earth Day events will include a Community Conversation on April 13 at 5 p.m. for the Village of Canton and the Town of Potsdam about proposed local renewable energy initiatives. The event will feature a presentation in Potsdam Town Hall at 18 Elm St., Potsdam, and community discussion with some Canton Village Trustees, Potsdam Town Councilmembers and with a representative from Joule Assets, who is serving as the administrator for both and Village of
Canton and Town of Potsdam Community Power programs.
A local favorite caterer, Big Spoon Kitchen, will provide cookies. Coffee and tea will be available, as well.
The Village of Canton and Town of Potsdam Boards are currently exploring the option to participate in a renewable energy program that would allow the municipalities to offer residents the benefits of renewable energy supply at competitive rates and with strong consumer protection.
These Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) programs would create a bulk purchase – with up to ten other municipalities - of renewable and standard electricity, through which residents and small businesses could purchase their electricity supply.
Some of the benefits include renewable electricity supply, strong consumer protection, and the potential for cost savings. These programs have helped communities shift to renewable electricity, advance their sustainability goals, and reduce their carbon footprint.
With CCA programs, the NYS Public Service Commission has empowered municipalities to select the default supply source for electricity for their eligible residents and small businesses. These programs do not interrupt utility service or change how residents pay their bills. The utility continues to deliver energy, provide maintenance, and take care of billing.
The village and town boards encourage public participation and input. These sessions provide general information, explain the benefits of participation by residents and small businesses, and provide an opportunity for questions and discussion. The discussion will be held in person in Potsdam Town Hall, at 18 Elm St. The presentation and discussion can also be joined remotely on Zoom at www.bit.ly/can-pots4-13 or by phone at 1 929 205 6099 with Meeting ID: 882 5465 0524. The link and phone number can also be found at www.joulecommunitypower.com/events.
The town and village are each participating in a Request for Proposal process for electricity supplied through the CCA. A bid from an electricity supplier may be selected if the rates/prices are favorable, the program benefits town and village residents and small businesses and the proposal aligns with the priorities of each of the municipalities.
If a contract is signed, a letter will be sent, most likely in June or July, to all eligible residents and small businesses in the municipality. The letter will provide information about the new default electricity supply offering, including rates and information about how to participate or easily opt-out. At that point, there will be additional local outreach including public information sessions.
Eligible residents can opt-out or opt back into the program at any time at no cost, during the length of the program. There are no contracts for consumers.
