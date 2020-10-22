CANTON — In honor of October’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, The Arc Jefferson — St. Lawrence (www.thearcjslc.org), announced that Jerry Sharlow of Massena was awarded the distinction of “William B. Joslin Outstanding Performer,” from the New York State Industries for the Disabled, Inc. (NYSID.)
Sharlow works on NYSID Preferred Source contracts as a custodial crew member with The Arc Jefferson — St. Lawrence. In his four years of employment on NYSID contracts, Jerry has worked on a variety of assignments at the Massena Border Control Station and the New York Power Authority Guest House. He is one of only 51 New Yorkers with disabilities being acknowledged for consistent, impressive performance.
Sharlow stated, “I am very proud to get this recognition and happy to be able to work and pay my own bills. I like to clean and be with my co-workers.”
NYSID is a not-for-profit organization with over 40 years of experience meeting the purchasing needs of government agencies while advancing employment for New Yorkers with disabilities. NYSID empowers people with disabilities through approved Preferred Source job opportunities provided by their statewide membership.
“Jerry is a dedicated and outstanding worker who embraces challenges,” said Howard Ganter, Chief Executive Officer of The Arc Jefferson — St. Lawrence. “Throughout the entire pandemic, he has seamlessly adjusted to changes in the cleaning protocols required to keep people safe and does it all with a smile on his face.”
This recognition comes in conjunction with October’s National Disability Awareness Month (NDEAM), led by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy. NDEAM’s purpose is to educate the public about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.
The Arc Jefferson — St. Lawrence offers employment services that include job training, coaching, job development, and benefits management. To learn more, visit www.thearcjslc.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.
