WATERTOWN — Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are encouraged to apply for up to $10,000 in grant funding through the Shaw Harbor Foundation, a Northern New York Community Foundation charitable fund.
Special preference will be given to nonprofits serving Jefferson County residents of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman, Worth, and Hounsfield. Organizations whose work supports investments in arts and culture, history, LGBTQ services and programs, and general activities, projects and initiatives that strive to make life better for all will receive additional consideration. Multiple projects may receive full or partial support.
Adams Center native John S. McNeely established the Shaw Harbor Foundation as a permanent Community Foundation fund in 2017 to support and enhance the community where he and his family chose to grow a once small business into a thriving international firm. After many years of international travel and work at airfields near and far, Mr. McNeely sold Hi-Lite Airfield Services last fall and began to plan how he could help others who share a love for the region.
“Being able to work together with a donor who has a broad range of charitable interests can be very powerful. John’s interests are much deeper than funding,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “He has a profound interest in becoming actively involved in making a difference and seeing the results of that generosity.”
This is the first year the foundation will award grant funding to support local nonprofits. In July, the Shaw Harbor Foundation awarded $10,000 in scholarships to 10 graduating seniors and one adult student who is working to complete an undergraduate degree.
“Thinking globally while acting locally is important,” Mr. McNeely said. “Supporting the local community makes it more vibrant and appealing.”
The deadline to submit a proposal for consideration is Friday, November 13, 2020. Grant awards will be announced in December. Contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, 315-782-7110, or kraig@nnycf.org, for grant guidelines or to learn more about the Shaw Harbor Foundation. Grant guidelines may also be found at nnycf.org/grants/grant-opportunities.
Organizations eligible for funding must have confirmed 501(c)(3) nonprofit classification. Those that do not have this classification may partner with an eligible nonprofit organization, municipality, or entity to serve as a fiscal sponsor. Agencies seeking funding must confirm partnership with an eligible nonprofit organization or fiscal sponsor at the time a grant proposal is submitted. Please contact the Community Foundation for further assistance, if needed. Projects will have a maximum of one year to finish the work, which must not already be under way at the time of funding.
