OGDENSBURG — A shed fire spread to two houses on Lafayette Street causing minor damage Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, the city fire department responded to a report of an outside fire threatening a shed in the 100 block of Lafayette Street just after 1:30 p.m.
Firefighters, with help from city police patrols, secured a hydrant and stretched a line to the shed.
The fire union said there was a “small bleve in the shed” and the fire spread to the two houses. A bleve is an explosion caused by the rupture of something containing a pressurized liquid.
An all call to off-duty personnel was issued and the Heuvelton Fire Department was called to the scene with Morristown’s department at the fire station on standby.
“The fire was quickly knocked down but had minor extension to one house,” the union said.
Firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes and it was fully extinguished in 30 minutes.
The cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.