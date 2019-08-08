Sheriff deputies arrest man wanted by Pa. police
CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 2 picked up Adam A. Phillips, 36, of Allentown, Pa., on a warrant as a fugitive from justice.
Deputies said M. Phillips was wanted by the Allentown Police Department for an alleged assault charge.
He was picked up from the St. Lawrence County jail, was arraigned in Town Court and was returned back to the jail pending extradition proceedings.
