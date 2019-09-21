PIERREPONT — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies charged Kara L. McGregor, 29, of 88 Pumpkin Hill Road, Hannawa Falls, with petit larceny Friday at the Spirits of Hannawa in the town of Pierrepont.
McGregor is accused of taking two bottles of liquor and leaving the store without paying for them.
She was released to appear at a later date in Pierrepont Town Court.
