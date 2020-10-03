MADRID — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Cody D. Davis, no age or address available, with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol greater than 0.18 percent, driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation following an investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred in the town of Madrid. Police said Davis is a suspect from a trespassing complaint.
David allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.21 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
He was issued tickets to appear in Madrid Town Court at a later date.
