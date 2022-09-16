Sheriff’s deputies charge Ogdensburg woman with rape of minor

St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Court Street, Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg woman faces a rape charge related to a complaint she had sexual contact with a minor in May.

Paige E. Woods, 23,was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Wednesday with felony third-degree rape.

