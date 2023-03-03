ROSSIE — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of William M. Freeman, 67, in the town of Rossie.
The sheriff’s office received a call at 2:18 p.m. Thursday that a man was found dead in his residence at 258 County Route 10. When deputies arrived on the scene, they confirmed Mr. Freeman’s death.
According to the report, an autopsy was to be performed Friday by forensic pathology specialist Dr. Michael Sikirica to determine the cause of death.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted on the case by the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Watertown Police Department and the North Country Crime Analysis Center.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.