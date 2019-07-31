MACOMB — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s detectives are investigating an early morning death on Bishop Road.
Lori Ann Smithers, 49, was found dead in her 538 Bishop Road home at about 1:15 a.m. July 27, following a report of an unattended death.
Undersheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe told the Times on July 31 that interviews were being conducted and that the investigation is being treated as an unattended death.
Mrs. Smithers body was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, and then to Albany Medical Center where an autopsy was conducted.
Undersheriff Bigwarfe said his office was awaiting the results of a toxicology report in about three to four weeks, to help determine the cause of death.
