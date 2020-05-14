DEKALB — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, assisted by U.S. Customs and Border Protections officers, arrested two north country residents on drug charges Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop on Route 11 in the town of Dekalb.
Brandy J. Fisher, 26, of Moira, and Damon L. Etienne, 22, of Hogansburg, were each charged with single counts of felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana. Ms. Fisher was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. She was found to be in possession of “a small amount of cocaine,” the sheriff’s office said.
Deputy Greg Anderson, who was patrolling the area at the time and conducted the traffic stop, discovered approximately 180 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $360,000, in the pair’s vehicle.
Ms. Fisher and Mr. Etienne were arraigned before Town Justice James Phillips at Morristown Town Court and released on their own recognizance with appearance tickets for Dekalb Town Court.
