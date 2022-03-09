SOUTH COLTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism of Sunday Rock.
Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said investigators are “tracking down leads” and believe the vandalism took place sometime between Feb. 27 and March 3. The vandal or vandals spraypainted an outline of male genatalia on one face of the rock.
Mr. O’Brien said the whoever is responsible could be charged with criminal mischief, or possibly under the criminal graffiti statute, but “the fine details will dictate” the specific charges.
Sunday Rock was placed on the New York State and National Registers of Historic Places in 2009 and in 2011 on the National Registry of Historic Landmarks. It is the only rock in the registry.
A local group is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for the vandalism.
According to an article on the Town of Colton website, nn Oct. 30, 2011 the Town of Colton unveiled a new historic marker at Sunday Rock Park along State Highway 56. The marker lets travelers know that Sunday Rock, a multi-ton glacial boulder, is now on both the state and national Registers of Historic Places.
No one really knows where the name Sunday Rock comes from.
In the September 11, 1925 edition of the Potsdam Herald-Recorder Dr. Charles H. Leete of Potsdam says Native Americans used the rock as a landmark, as did European colonizers later on.
“The rock was a natural landmark, and travelers were guided by the big rock in the middle of the road. The rock separated the woods from the world,” the article from nearly a century ago says.
Referring to an earlier time, he says there were no game laws, and “it was said that beyond the rock there was no Sunday.”
“Camp life went on from day to day with no change. It was all one glorious holiday when Tuesday might just as well have been Saturday, and Thursday and Wednesday could change places. Friday might have begun the week for all anyone knew or cared,” the 1925 article says. “The rivers, the brooks, the ponds, the mountains and the trees, the fleet deer, the rushing trout, the wildcat and black bear ruled supreme. It was their land and there was no Sunday. The road past the rock also served as the way in for scores of loggers and for them, here the rough and tumble fellowship of winter camp began. Thus, the big rock began to be called Sunday Rock. By whom, nobody knows, but the reason is evident.”
In 1925 when automobiles became popular and state Route 56 was originally built, Sunday Rock was in the highway’s path. The Sunday Rock Association formed. Its original membership of 210 people came up with $260 to move the rock and publish a booklet titled “Sunday Rock, Its History And The Story Of Its Preservation.”
The Potsdam-Herald article says someone named Joe Grew moved the rock to a new location, on the opposite side of the road from where it sits today.
“In 1965 when Highway 56 was again remade, Supervisor George Swift organized the project and the rock was moved to its present location. The land was given to the Town of Colton by Mrs. Hilda Swift, and through her generosity, the area was enlarged to the present day park with the 1976 Bicentennial Time Capsule buried beneath the mammoth stone,” the 1925 article says.
