LISBON — About 10 days after St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible drowning at a residence in Lisbon, the sheriff’s office reports an investigation is ongoing and that the condition of a 5-year-old, who lost consciousness while in a swimming pool, has been improving.
Deputies responded to a single-family home on May 1, after receiving information that the unconscious boy had been pulled out of a pool by a relative, Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said Monday.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The boy was resuscitated by emergency medical responders and taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, for treatment. Mr. O’Brien said the boy was later taken to a hospital in Syracuse for further treatment.
“The last report we received was that his condition is improving, which is good news,” he said. “It’s not good news, it’s great news, especially during a time like this.”
