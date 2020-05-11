COLTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are seeking public assistance to locate two missing kayaks, reportedly taken on an unspecified date, from a property on Riverside Drive in the town of Colton.
Officers describe one kayak as a 13-foot, red and yellow Perception, and the second as a gray camoflauge kayak.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222, and reference case number 20S-04211.
