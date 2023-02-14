Sheriff’s office voices support for city police

Ogdensburg Police Department vehicle. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office voiced its support of the Ogdensburg Police Department on Monday night.

Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, on behalf of Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, told city councilors that they have received what they are calling “concerns” regarding the sheriff’s office possibly taking over services that city police currently provide.

