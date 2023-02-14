OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office voiced its support of the Ogdensburg Police Department on Monday night.
Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, on behalf of Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, told city councilors that they have received what they are calling “concerns” regarding the sheriff’s office possibly taking over services that city police currently provide.
“I have seen and have heard a lot of things, and I just want the record to reflect there have been some concerns, not only of the citizens of Ogdensburg but the greater Ogdensburg area as well as some of the city employees, including those in the police department,” Mr. O’Brien said. “It’s come to our attention that there is a lot of misinformation going on, and I am not here in an adversarial way in any way, shape or form, but I want to make sure the record is truly reflected.”
Mr. O’Brien said that the sheriff’s office fully supports the Ogdensburg Police Department.
“With that being said, there is maybe a misunderstanding or misinformation that the sheriff and or the county is potentially, I don’t know, negotiating, or whatever the word you may use, to try to circumvent the services that your great police department provides, and I just want that record to be reflected that, that is not the case, and we are fully supportive of the Ogdensburg Police Department,” Mr. O’Brien said. “They are a great law enforcement partner.”
Mr. O’Brien said that city police provide a much quicker response time than sheriff’s deputies for calls within the city and are valuable partners with the county’s Drug Task Force.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said that sales tax losses are hurting the city, in regard to city staff, including at the police department.
“We lost $2 million. That’s our problem right now. How do you keep the police, the fire and everybody else with $2 million less?” said Mr. Skelly, who added that the city needs its police department.
In other council business:
— Bronze Contracting, Remsen, was granted a contract to demolish 309 Grant St. at a sum not to exceed $29,968. The Grant Street home received extensive damage from a fire in 2022.
— A resolution was approved authorizing Titan Roofing, Massachusetts, to replace the roof at City Hall, 330 Ford St., at a cost not to exceed $396,220. Councilors John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher voted against the resolution.
— City Council passed a resolution that “encourages the residents of Ogdensburg to experience a look back into Ogdensburg’s history and attend the War of 1812 Battle of Ogdensburg weekend activities.”
The Battle of Ogdensburg reenactment is set for Saturday and Sunday and is presented by the Fort La Présentation Association and Forsyth’s Rifles.
The weekend will begin with the traditional laying of a wreath at 10 a.m. Saturday on the grave of Sheriff Joseph York at Ogdensburg Cemetery on Route 812. Sheriff York commanded a cannon crew of fellow townsmen to defend the town. The battle reenactment will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the British and Canadian forces coming on shore near Riverside Avenue, and the battle will continue through the city streets to the corner of Ford and State streets where the battle ends with the capture of Sheriff York and the disbanding of the defenders.
On Sunday, the battle continues at 1:30 p.m. at Van Rensselaer Point, also called Lighthouse Point, at 22 Albany Ave.
The event is free and open to the public.
