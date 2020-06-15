CANTON — St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe issued a notice Monday afternoon warning residents of potential scammers requesting personal information on behalf of the county Department of Social Services.
Mr. Bigwarfe said that in the past few weeks an unknown individual reportedly called a resident claiming to be a DSS employee asking for personal information about the resident’s son so their food stamp cases could be combined.
The individual reportedly requested social security numbers and dates of birth over the phone.
In another incident, Mr. Bigwarfe said an unknown elderly man went to a resident’s house claiming to be from DSS and asked the resident about rental property and requested personal information.
County DSS does not request personal information via text, phone or email, Mr. Bigwarfe said, adding that DSS caseworkers “always carry identification badges and will always identify themselves and where they are employed.”
