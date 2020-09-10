MASSENA — The vessel Federal EMS is aground west of Eisenhower Lock, according to veteran ship watcher Michael Folsom.
“Federal EMS is in fact aground west of Eisenhower Lock after losing engine power and drifting out of the narrow channel where it hit bottom,” Mr. Folsom tweeted Thursday morning.
He said engine trouble occurred as the ship was making its approach to Eisenhower Lock early Thursday morning. Other Seaway traffic west of the lock had been stopped because of fog.
Mr. Folsom said downbound traffic west of Massena and upbound east of of Massena is free to proceed to an anchorage closer to the lock “with the understanding there is a turn or order in place. Upground traffic west of the lock is free to navigate as fog lifts.”
Federal EMS is a Bulk Carrier built in 2002 and currently sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands. It was enroute to Montreal.
