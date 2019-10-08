CARDINAL, ONTARIO – Representatives of the Canadian Coast Guard, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, the United States Coast Guard and Transport Canada were on the scene of a grounded ship in the St. Lawrence Seaway Monday and shut down overnight navigation.
The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, a bulk carrier loaded with iron ore bound for Quebec City, ran aground late Sunday evening just north of Cardinal, Ont. and west of Lisbon.
Traffic on the Seaway was initially stopped but then moved slowly throughout the day Monday with ships, one-by-one, slipping by the stuck vessel.
The channel is open and commercial traffic is being managed by the St. Lawrence Seaway on a case-by-case basis, according to the United States Coast Guard.
The Canadian Coast Guard reported on Twitter that no pollution and no injuries have been reported.
The United States Coast Guard has reported that the vessel is taking on water at a slow rate, but installed pumps are keeping up with the leaks and that no fuel or cargo tanks have been breached.
The American Tug Boat Robinson Bay is moored in Massena, but none of the concerned agencies have released any information on plans to free the Paul J. Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.