OGDENSBURG — The Fort de la Presentation Association has begun its shoreline renovations made possible by a $1.2 million grant from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
The project will stabilize the shoreline of the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers at Van Rensselaer Point.
“On the St. Lawrence side, we’re laying large limestone rocks that come from the local quarry and covering them with riff raff rocks,” Fort de la Presentation 2nd Vice President Tim Cryderman said. “We’re also planting a native species of trees and troughs on both sides.”
Partnering with engineer Andy Rymph from Chazen Companies of Troy and Mark Spaulding of the state Department of Parks and Recreation, the association designed the project last summer and fall to prevent flooding on the property.
“Erosion has impacted the western shore of the Oswegatchie, endangering the historical aspect of the original site of Fort LaPresentation, established in 1749 as a mission,” Fort de la Presentation President Barbra O’Keefe said in a prepared statement. “A toe wood structure anchored by large stones and covered by a layer of organic matting will be placed, as well as loose stone to reduce exposure of the bank to river current.”
T.J. Fiacco of Norwood is performing the work and will have it completed by late fall or early spring.
“On a section of the Oswegatchie, we’ll be putting in a living shoreline,” Mr. Cryderman said. “The contractors are basically going to pull trees out of the ground with the tree’s root system still in place and then install them onto the shoreline and cover them with rocks. The living shore line will attract fish which makes the fishermen in the area happy.”
As a result of the increased elevation to prevent flooding, the Abbie Picquet Trail will be altered and a platform will be constructed with ramps for an addition of benches and chairs so visitors will have an unobstructed upstream view.
The renovations also include an observation deck on the St. Lawrence River side and interpretive panels.
“Another feature to the renovations include steps going down to the water,” Mr. Cryderman said. “This will allow canoers, kayakers and fishermen to be able to get close to the water. Though our main focus of this site is history and heritage, there’s also a multi-purpose. Walkers, birdwatchers, fishermen and people who just want to sit by the water and enjoy the scenery as well as watching the ships go through.”
The St. Lawrence River side is currently under construction. The association noted to use caution when visiting the area until the renovations are completed.
