OGDENSBURG — A resolution last year calling for the elimination of four police officers — now found by an arbitrator to have violated the city charter — could put the political future of three city councilors and the mayor in jeopardy.
The question of whether the four officials should resign has been raised following the decision released Wednesday.
But the answer lies with who you ask, and how they interpret the city charter.
The councilors in question are John Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher, along with Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly.
Mayor Skelly said he had no comment when contacted Thursday afternoon.
The point was first raised Wednesday night when the Ogdensburg Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association posted the arbitrator’s decision to its Facebook page. The union filed a grievance with the city last year in response to a May 6, 2020, resolution passed by a majority City Council to lay off four city police officers.
“The union believes the award speaks for itself,” the post states. “Mayor Skelly and councilors Fisher, Rishe, and Dillabough, violated our collective bargaining agreement and also violated the city charter by passing this (May 6) resolution. They were advised several times that it was believed to be a violation and given opportunity to table the resolution which they did not do.”
The arbitrator, James A. Gross, found the city violated the city charter, as well as a collective bargaining agreement, by “directing” then-City Manager Sarah Purdy to lay off the four officers.
Section C-9 of the city charter states that neither the City Council, nor any of its members, including the mayor, shall “in any manner” dictate the appointment or removal of any city administrative officers or employees whom the city manager, or the manager’s subordinates, are empowered to appoint.
Under the city charter, the city manager has the sole power to appoint city officers, including police.
When the council passed its resolution, Ms. Purdy refused to implement the layoffs. The council then, by the same 4-3 majority, voted to place Ms. Purdy on administrative leave until her retirement later that year.
The city charter outlines four situations that would result in a councilor or the mayor forfeiting office. The second point is what’s raising eyebrows, which declares that a councilor or the mayor should forfeit their post if they violate section C-9 of the city charter.
In its Facebook post, the union asserts that Mayor Skelly and councilors Rishe, Dillabough and Fisher should resign as they were the four members who voted to pass the resolution laying off the officers. Councilors Michael B. Powers, Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle voted against the resolution.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie contested this argument Thursday saying neither these councilors, nor Mayor Skelly, should resign, as the resolution was passed by a body, not an individual. The city charter, as he interprets it, says a person should forfeit office when it pertains to their actions as an individual.
The resolution was not a singularly approved resolution by any one member, or the mayor, he said.
“A resolution is the act of a body, not one person,” he said.
The concerning point for Mr. Jellie would have been if the arbitrator found Mayor Skelly to be in violation of the second matter brought to the arbitrator, which Mr. Gross said provided “insufficient basis” for determining whether the city charter was violated.
It’s alleged that city police officer Brittany Kenyon, from her police car, took pictures of Mayor Skelly as he “emerged from a business establishment owned by a fellow City Council member.” The mayor then allegedly got into his truck and followed the police car for a few blocks and signaled for the officers — Ms. Kenyon and police officer Brandon Lummis — to pull over. He then “scolded” them for their alleged actions upon pulling the car over.
If Mr. Gross had said Mayor Skelly acted as mayor, and not a private citizen, during this incident, there may be a different outcome, Mr. Jellie said, adding the arbitrator did not reach that conclusion.
