Rally set for raided Massena pot shops

Officials discuss the raids of seven cannabis dispensaries in Massena, Canton, Potsdam and Gouverneur during a press conference in June. A show of support for two Massena dispensaries is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday in front of Massena Town Hall. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A show of support for two Massena dispensaries that were recently raided is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday in front of Massena Town Hall.

Famous A’s, 157 Center St., and THC Remedies, 6 Beach St., were among seven unlicensed cannabis shops raided in June. Others were located in Potsdam, Canton and Gouverneur.

