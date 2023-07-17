MASSENA — A show of support for two Massena dispensaries that were recently raided is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday in front of Massena Town Hall.
Famous A’s, 157 Center St., and THC Remedies, 6 Beach St., were among seven unlicensed cannabis shops raided in June. Others were located in Potsdam, Canton and Gouverneur.
The operation included sending underage police operatives into the stores who bought cannabis without being checked for identification, officials said. Police said from the seven shops they arrested 10 people and seized a total of 66 grams of psilocybin, 27 pounds of cannabis concentrates, 63.2 ounces of cannabis flower, 18,368 flavored nicotine vapes and $37,513 in U.S. currency.
At Famous A’s, police charged Thunder C. Anderson, 46, Akwesasne, and Julianne E. Jacobs, 31, Massena, with second- and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis. Police said they seized 42 pounds of cannabis, 5,707 grams of concentrated cannabis, 767 flavored nicotine vapes and $1,616 cash.
At THC Remedies, police charged Joshua L. Shorette, 39, Brasher Falls, and Justin L. Deshane, 31, Massena, with second- and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis.
“Our locations did NOT sell to minors (check the press release!),” organizers said in a Facebook post announcing Tuesday’s rally.
Now, they said, it’s time to show support for the two businesses that have supported the community. Among the activities, Famous A’s teamed up with THC Remedies on April 8 for a family-friendly Easter egg hunt for kids at Springs Park. They provided eggs that contained items such as treats and coins, and arranged for the Easter Bunny to make an appearance.
“Remedies and Fame Aye’s we are more than just a dispensary, were family and now we need the help back! They need to hear us, and hear us loudly!! We are here for the community and now we need the community to be there for us,” organizers said. “Join us in front of the town hall as we state our voices on how we feel and show support for our fellow Massena Dispensaries.”
At least one of the stores in Massena is located within the Mohawk land claim area. The decades-long land claim legal battle involves allegations going back as far as 1796, when portions of the original St. Regis Mohawk Reservation were sold without congressional approval, in violation of the Indian Non-Intercourse Act. Before the land was sold, the reservation included much of Fort Covington and Massena, along with the so-called Akwesasne Triangle, a three-sided portion of the town of Bombay that juts from its northwest corner and includes the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort.
“I’m not going to get into if there’s a dispute in any of that land,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said in a press conference announcing the results of the raids. “The shops where these search warrants are executed are located in St. Lawrence County. The two are located in the village of Massena, they’re not licensed by New York state, and they’re engaging in activities they had no authorization to do.”
He added that there have been no conversations regarding the investigations between law enforcement officials or prosecutors and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
Times staff writer Andy Gardner contributed to this report.
