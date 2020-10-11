CANTON — A new campaign sign is now proudly displayed in the front lawn of the Silas Wright House, 3 East Main St., Canton.
The St. Lawrence County Historical Association’s three-year endowment campaign, fittingly called Campaign for the People of St. Lawrence County, is near the halfway mark with 58 percent of the $500,000 campaign goal collected.
The sign depicts an archived photo of men and women on a boating excursion. The campaign total is illustration by paddlers in canoes.
“This new campaign sign is an excellent example of what the Historical Association is all about. The photo itself is one of many historic photos in the association’s collection and this photo points to our county’s history,” stated Paul D. Mitchell, SLCHA’s Campaign Coordinator.
“Strengthening our endowment is essential in ensuring a long-term existence for the association. It’s not an ideal time to be asking for contributions. But I’m impressed with the community’s generosity and I hope everyone can give what they can to make this endowment campaign successful,” added Mr. Mitchell.
The SLCHA’s endowment fund helps expand educational outreach activities, fund new exhibits and programming, and create greater awareness of our local history, and help drive tourism.
“At these times of uncertainty, the association finds comfort and encouragement knowing the community cares about our cause,” Mr. Mitchell said. “While we all face challenges at this time, I hope you can provide some financial support, in any amount, to the campaign.”
Anyone interested in donating, can send a check made payable to SLCHA [please note endowment campaign in memo] and mail to SLCHA, P.O. Box 8, Canton, NY 13617, or drop off a donation at the Silas Wright House, 3 E. Main St., or visit our website (www.slcha.org) and donate via PayPal.
