OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg woman and her husband, a former mayor of Ogdensburg, will be honored for their part in the suffrage movement with a sign by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
Ogdensburg Historian Julie Madlin had submitted an application through the Pomeroy Foundation’s Roadside Marker Program for Marion Sanger Frank and her husband, Julius Frank, who was a former mayor of Ogdensburg from 1914-1918, for their roles in the suffrage movement in New York. The roadside marker program focuses on historic research, preservation and historic and cultural heritage tourism by erecting markers at historically important locations across New York and the country.
With the application’s success, the city is expected to receive the new sign in several months, according to Madlin.
“Marion Sanger Frank and Mayor Julius Frank worked tirelessly throughout the state to get the vote for women with little recognition. It’s time to honor them both for never giving up and helping our mothers and grandmothers achieve this basic right,” said Madlin.
This isn’t the first Pomeroy roadside marker Madlin has applied for and received. She previously had applied for signs for Fort La Presentation at Lighthouse Point and Sheriff Joseph York at Ogdensburgh Cemetery.
Madlin, who writes a Glance at the Past monthly column for The Journal, had written about the Franks in her July 2021 column.
The following are some excerpts detailing the accomplishments of the Franks:
Marion Sanger Frank, daughter of Adolph and Sara Levy Sanger was raised in New York City in a Jewish family that was active in social welfare and politics. After marrying Julius Frank, a businessman and local politician, she moved to Ogdensburg, where she led the local suffrage movement and served on the Board of Supervisors for the St. Lawrence State Hospital. Julius, who served as Ogdensburg’s mayor (1914-18), encouraged and supported Marion’s fight for woman suffrage.
With her husband’s full support she founded and served as president of the Ogdensburg Political Equality Club in 1915. It promoted women’s right to vote in Northern New York. Through this group and her work as an editor of a newspaper column called “News & Views of Equal Suffrage,” she sought to convince St. Lawrence County about the need for woman suffrage. Marion argued that giving women the vote would, among other benefits, prevent war, because women could “recognize the horrors of war.”
She also appealed to the nation’s founding documents, arguing that women, as citizens under the U.S. Constitution, were entitled to vote and that taxation without representation was unjust. Marion traveled to other St. Lawrence County towns, such as Lisbon, Morristown and Potsdam, where she spoke and helped organize other Political Equality Clubs
As mayor and husband, Julius Frank supported Marion’s activism. In 1915, he spoke at the St. Lawrence County suffrage convention in Ogdensburg. Later that year, he marched in the New York City Suffrage Parade as a member of the Men’s League for Woman Suffrage.
Marion was one of 10 women on a float representing woman suffrage around the world. As mayor of Ogdensburg, Julius advocated for and voted in favor of a woman suffrage resolution at the 1917 New York State Conference of Mayors in Buffalo. Later that year, when Carrie Chapman Catt spoke at the Ogdensburg Opera House, Mayor Frank took the stage to describe himself as “an ardent advocate of woman suffrage” before turning the meeting over to his wife, who spoke about the progress made over the past three years.
Ogdensburg was a hotspot of women’s rights activities with the Franks organizing suffrage meetings at the Opera House, which was on the current site of city hall today. Invited speakers included such national leaders as Dr. Anna Howard Shaw and Carrie Chapman Catt. The Franks also spoke at this location. Conveniently, the Political Equality Club offices were directly across the street at the Strand Theater.
Their tireless efforts brought the issue of woman suffrage to the forefront in Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County and New York State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.