POTSDAM — Dual Back the Blue and Black Lives Matter events in the village Saturday went off mostly without problems as the groups spread their message of supporting first responders and drawing attention to racism and inequality.
At about noon, a few dozen vehicles, including fire apparatuses from all over St. Lawrence County, as well as neighboring counties, made their way down Market Street, many sporting American flags and many more with the “thin blue line.” Multiple vehicles sported flags supporting President Donald J. Trump.
“I was very pleasantly surprised — I shouldn’t say surprised — actually I wasn’t surprised, I was pleased, pleasantly pleased that we had so many people who agree that we should show respect and gratitude for the people who are there for us every time all the time, any time,” Back the Blue organizer Joseph P. Gallagher said in Ives Park after the event’s conclusion.
As the Back the Blue parade made its way down Market Street, demonstrators organized by Black Lives Matter Potsdam rallied outside the Post Office, 21 Elm St., repeating chants including, “If you stand there and watch, you’re a terrible cop,” and “Say it loud, I’m Black and I’m proud.”
The Black Lives Matter crowd, roughly 200 people, later paraded down the sidewalk on Elm Street, making their way around the block and down Main Street before returning to the Post Office. One of the lead organizers, John D. Youngblood, a SUNY Potsdam associate professor, said he was mostly pleased with how things turned out, but said the group’s message is still a work in progress.
“We just want to have the message of Black Lives Matter, and we haven’t reached the level in our society where we can say that they do matter the way that all lives matter or other lives matter,” he said.
The organizers of both events and village officials were optimistic the events wouldn’t lead to conflict. Mr. Youngblood admitted he was anxious about the event when he woke up Saturday morning, but was glad to see things remain non-confrontational for the most part.
“The north country expects that of us, and not that it’s been demanded of us, but that’s the way we conducted ourselves and that’s the way that they understand us to be,” Mr. Youngblood said.
Mr. Gallagher had a similar assessment.
“There was no backlash, there was no animosity on our part and that’s the way it should be. I was hoping for that. I had tried to say that as well and I respect that,” Mr. Gallagher said.
Village officials weren’t in charge of planning the events, but helped to liaison organizers and the village police department to manage traffic control and make sure things ran smoothly.
“I think they went really well from what I saw, very very peaceful which is great,” Potsdam Village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said as he stood next to Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray, watching the speakers in Ives Park.
Likely the most confrontational portion of the day came as the Back the Blue rally had just wrapped up and was dispersing from Ives Park. As Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” played on speakers in the background, a group of about 15 protestors with the Black Lives Matter group walked into the park, kneeled and began chanting “Black lives matter.” Several people from the Back the Blue rally gathered around the group and chanted responses including, “All lives matter.” This continued for several minutes with several village police officers observing before the Black Lives Matter group was encouraged to leave by Mr. Youngblood.
“Yeah, I wish they hadn’t gone (to the park),” Mr. Youngblood said. “It wasn’t planned, but they were very respectful when I asked them to go and they were respectfully protesting on public land, which is their right. But just because of the way it looked and the way it made the organization look, I asked them to turn around.”
Mr. Gallagher said he was glad to see things not escalate and noted that the protestors were “more than welcome” in the park.
Several public officials and political candidates were invited to share remarks at the park following the Back the Blue event. Mr. Gallagher hadn’t indicated who those individuals were before the event, but said he and fellow organizer Ernest Wood had invited both Democrats and Republicans.
The speakers included Mr. Tischler. Tim Rivers spoke on behalf of Nicole M. Duve, Democratic candidate for St. Lawrence County judge. Her Republican opponent, Greg P. Storie, also delivered remarks. Brenda L. Spurbeck, county Legislature District 10 Republican candidate spoke, but her Democratic opponent, Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, said before the event she wouldn’t attend because she’s avoiding large gatherings due to health reasons. St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe delivered remarks.
Mr. Gallagher, in addressing the crowd, also noted that Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, were invited, but couldn’t attend. Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli, who recently declared his bid for governor in 2022, was speculated to attend, but didn’t show.
Despite most of the speakers being candidates or elected officials, the speeches were mostly apolitical in nature. At no point did any speaker in the park mention Mr. Trump, though spectators sported flags and T-shirts supporting the president.
Agencies participating in the parade included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Malone Police Department, the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department, Colton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Lawrenceville Fire Department, Tri-town Volunteer Rescue, Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Volunteer Fire Department, Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department and Norwood Fire Department.
Mr. Gallagher said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for more events or actions moving forward, and just hopes people continue to have a clear understanding of what emergency personnel do for them. Mr. Youngblood said Black Lives Matter will continue holding events and demonstrations.
(1) comment
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/aug/13/black-lives-matter-crowd-demands-seattle-homeowner/
This should pretty much cover BLM
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.