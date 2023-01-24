Property owned by William Mahoney on Old Dekalb Road in the town of Canton, pictured Tuesday, is the site of a proposed solar array. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — On Monday night, the town planning board unanimously approved a site plan for a 3.3-megawatt solar array at 676 Old DeKalb Road.

The facility will sit on 22.5 acres of the 74.2-acre lot owned by William Mahoney.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.