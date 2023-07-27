MASSENA — Site plans and cost estimates have been completed for two proposed projects as part of the village of Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan.
“We did advance some concept plans and cost estimates for a couple of the projects,” said Robert J. Murphy, senior project community planner with Barton & Loguidice.
The village received a grant from the New York Department of State to fund the process. The total grant is for $585,755 and the village is responsible for half of that. In-kind services, attending meetings and other activities contribute to the local share. They have contracted Barton & Loguidice to assist the Massena Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee in developing the plan.
“What the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program does is it provides the planning mechanism to start communities thinking about re-envisioning their waterfront, but then also the funding to help make that happen,” Murphy said.
He said one plan prepared by Aubertine and Currier, one of the partner agencies, calls for a Willow Street pavilion, where the main function would be a farmers market. He said it would be an “iconic gathering location” that could be seen from Water Street and downtown Massena, and would leverage the tourist stop while enhancing and improving the Grasse River view.
“You might not have thought of it as a potential park space, but there’s a lot of space up there and the views down on to downtown are pretty commanding. This project calls for a new pavilion that could host vendor space for the farmer’s market or any other sort of festival event, parking, as well as lawn area as the vendors sort of spill out from the pavilion,” he said.
The second proposal, also prepared by Aubertine and Currier, is a Water Street park that would be geared toward children’s play, concerts and temporary and seasonal events. It would include a playground, splash pad and pavilion under the site plan. That site is currently used by the village Department of Public Works to store excess snow.
“This plan calls for more of a children’s sort of theme for that area. There may be other parks with splash pad playground area, like a community garden space, as well as a pavilion, and a food truck or sort of corral area to go along with parking,” Murphy said.
A meeting this week was the third and final public information session before the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan is finalized, put up for a public hearing, and forwarded to the state for review and approval. Once the plan is approved, projects within the boundary are eligible for up to 75% grant funding with a 25% local match.
“At the end of the process, hopefully the winter/spring, we have an approved LWRP program and plan which would enable the village to have priority access to grant funding at 75 cents on the dollar for grant projects,” Murphy said.
More than a dozen meeting participants were asked to review 18 total proposed projects and provide their input. Murphy said some were the same projects that had been addressed in the second public information meeting held in October, based on input received during the initial public information meeting. He said some projects had been added, while others were removed from the plan.
“That first public meeting really kind of served as an issue identification meeting We wanted to hear from the public what the issues were that we could deal with within the waterfront revitalization area,” he said. “Tonight’s purpose is really to recap what we’ve done over the last couple of years on this. You all are part of this process because we need the public’s input on these projects and on this plan itself.”
He said the projects in the waterfront revitalization area could address recreation, economic development, infrastructure or programming events. The plan could also provide supplemental funding for projects that were not included in the village’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.
“This could be where some of the projects that didn’t make the cut for DRI funding the first time can get a second life. So, it’s a pretty broad set of projects that the LWRP could fund,” Murphy said.
Three additional projects that had been suggested in October have been added to the plan, he said. One calls for a collaboration between the village and town to create multi-modal access from downtown to the Massena Town Beach. He said that would involve being able to ride a bicycle from downtown to the beach and vice versa, as well as providing safe walking or hiking paths.
A second project calls for addressing combined sewer overflows and water treatment plant upgrades. The third projects calls for an update to the zoning code to promote mixed-use development and consolidation of some districts.
They’re among the 18 projects that address economic development, recreational, environmental and community development.
The proposed projects under economic development include identifying a new location for the farmer’s market, preferably a space that can be used all four seasons; improving downtown streetscapes; improving downtown buildings and facades; the multi-modal connection between downtown and the beach; and leveraging Massena’s tourism market.
Under recreation, the proposed projects include the Water Street park enhancements; expanding riverside fishing access in the Grasse River; enhancing kayak and canoe access in upper and lower Grasse River segments; and providing programming and events.
Proposed environmental projects include resolving ice jams and the flooding they cause on Pratt Place, Veterans Memorial Park and the Water Street park; controlling and eradicating invasive species; and addressing the combined sewer overflow and water treatment plant upgrades.
Under community development, proposals include retaining and attracting “snowbirds” by offering a variety of housing options and amenities; developing a social equity program; continued collaboration of services between the village and town; and the zoning code updates.
