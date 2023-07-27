Site plans, cost estimates completed for two Massena waterfront revitalization projects

Site plans and cost estimates have been completed for these two proposed projects as part of the village of Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan. Provided photo

MASSENA — Site plans and cost estimates have been completed for two proposed projects as part of the village of Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan.

“We did advance some concept plans and cost estimates for a couple of the projects,” said Robert J. Murphy, senior project community planner with Barton & Loguidice.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.