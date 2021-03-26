OGDENSBURG — Following the Thursday deadline to file petitions, there will be six candidates vying for three City Council seats come November — three incumbents and three challengers.
Councilors Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy announced earlier this month they will all be seeking re-election this year.
“Our biggest objectives, of course, are supporting city services,” Mr. Skamperle said standing alongside Mr. Powers and Mrs. Kennedy on the steps of City Hall on March 5. “Every department deserves respect and every person that works for the city deserves respect, and we want to bring that integrity back to City Hall along with the democratic principles in our charter.
“We’re gonna keep up the fight, folks,” he added.
Each councilor has filed their petition with the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections, according to those at the office.
Mr. Skamperle, 51, of Mansion Avenue, and Mrs. Kennedy, 34, of Rensselaer Avenue, will be running on the Democratic and Conservative Party lines, while Mr. Powers, 55, of Elizabeth Street, will be running on the Democratic, Conservative and Republican Party lines.
Three new names have stepped up to challenge the incumbents come November.
Richard J. Breen, of Ford Street, will be running on the Democratic Party line.
Robert J. Edie, address unknown, will be running on the Republican Party line, and Esbon R. “E.J.” Worden Jr., 40, of Rosseel Street, will also be running on the Republican Party line.
“Because I’m 40 years old, I figured that would be young enough to show the younger generation not to be afraid to come in and run for office,” Mr. Worden said Friday.
Mr. Worden is a longtime employee of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly.
Mr. Breen could not be reached for comment Friday, and Mr. Edie did not return a request for comment.
County Board of Elections officials said party designations are not yet final. Monday is the deadline for candidates to file their official party designation. Right now, there will be a Democratic Party primary June 22 since there are four Democratic candidates running but only three seats up for election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.